Three bodies found in Upper SW

WANA: Three bodies were found in Tiarza tehsil of the Upper South Waziristan district on Saturday, and they were later buried in the local graveyard after funeral prayers.

A resident of Tiarza said on condition of anonymity that the three persons had been killed by bullets, but there were marks of handcuffs on their hands and feet, with marks of torture on the rest of the bodies.

He further said that it was clear from the marks on their bodies that they had been tortured in some prison for a long time.

When asked about their identity, the resident said that they did not have identity cards nor any other documents that could identify them.

The bodies were recovered from Nalkey Zawar village of Tiazra tehsil and were handed over to police.

The police handed the bodies over to the local people after the post-mortem and later they were buried in the local cemetery.

On the other hand, fear has spread among local people because of such unpleasant incidents and the situation seems to be deteriorating once again in the Waziristan region.