People urged to participate in flood relief activities

LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, visited flood-affected areas of district Okara.

Accompanied by Provincial Minister for Energy, Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skill Development SM Tanveer and Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Bilal Afzal, Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs inspected flood relief camps and food quality in the flood-hit area.

He also took a round of far-flung flood-affected suburban areas of district Okara on a boat. Wahab Riaz also listened to issues of flood affectees at the flood relief camp. Commissioner, RPO Sahiwal division, Deputy Commissioner Okara, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Talking on this occasion, Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs said that people from all walks of life should participate in the relief activities for the deserving flood victims.

“Definitely, it is our collective responsibility to extend every kind of help to our flood-hit brothers and sisters who are living in distress”. Wahab Riaz urged the philanthropists to take active part in relief activities generously for the welfare of flood affectees.