CPEC key to country’s economic uplift, says caretaker minister

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Jamal Shah on Saturday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was vital for Pakistan’s economic development.

He said while talking to reporters during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural center, in Peshawar.

Renowned actors Javed Babar, Ishrat Abbas, Ahmed Sajjad, Khalid Khattak, Zulfiqar Qureshi, Sohail Asad, Wasima Younis, Hameedullah Khan and others were present.

Jamal Shah visited various galleries of China Window. He signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the guests’ book. He said that those who were opposed to the CPEC did not want Pakistan’s economic development. He added that a previous government did not allow work on CPEC for many years, but the caretaker prime minister had issued clear instructions that the pace of work on CPEC should be accelerated so that the projects could be completed.

Referring to the recently made film, he said the movie was made with the cooperation of China and it would soon be released in Pakistan and China. He said that there were about 80,000 cinemas in China, while the film industry in Pakistan has died. He added that China could play an important role for the revival of the film industry in Pakistan.

“The Pakistani film industry needs substantial support and assistance,” he added.

Jamal Shah said that the Chinese cultural centre in Peshawar was playing an important role in cementing Pakistan-China friendship. Earlier, Administrator of China Window Amjad Aziz Malik briefed the federal minister about the activities of China Window.

He was told that the number of visitors to the China Window had increased and it had become a centre of academic, literary, cultural and social events.