Another policeman robbed by snatchers

PESHAWAR: Another police constable sustained bullet injuries when robbers opened fire on him on Kohat Road in the early hours of Saturday. An official said that police constable Saidul Amin was on his way back home from duty when armed robbers intercepted him on Kohat Road. The robbers opened fire on the cop when the latter resisted, and then managed their escape.

The wounded policeman was shifted to a hospital. Officials said they were collecting evidence as well as CCTV footage of the area.

Previously, a cop named Umair had been wounded when robbers first snatched a cellular phone from him and later opened fire on him near the Ring Road-Kohat Road intersection. The case is yet to be traced.

Robberies and snatchings are on the rise in different parts of the provincial capital. The police said they have taken various measures but the incidents are happening frequently. A number of policemen were also targeted by the robbers and snatchers in recent weeks.