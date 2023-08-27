Young artists shine in group art exhibition

Islamabad : A new art gallery, ‘Saraye’ is opening their doors for their first exhibition from 25th August till 27th August. Founded by a student studying currently in The National College of Arts, the gallery was made to give emerging artists the opportunity to exhibit their work.

The exhibition featured a diverse range of art, including the featured artist Mesha Noor with her “the Jharokha Collection,” which has been exhibited in collaboration with the Harvard History Department in Cambridge and multiple galleries on the East Coast. Mesha Noor is a self-taught Pakistani American artist whose work is an amalgamation of the diverse places and cultures that she has experienced throughout her life.

Saraye features her collection, “The Jharokha Collection,” that combines mediums of oil paints, acrylics, pen sketching, and paper cut outs to create vivid artwork to represent the rich culture of Pakistan and its roots from the Mughal era.

The exhibition also features work from a variety of other 21 artists using varying mediums and different art styles, that encourage meaningful discourse. “We want to create a space where artists can come to learn, grow, and share their work with those who appreciate art,” says founder Minahil Mushtaq. “We believe that art can evoke emotion and help prize the smaller things in life, like a 5x7 canvas.” To bridge the gap between artists and art enthusiasts, this exhibition exemplifies our commitment to foster diversity and increase inclusion.

The gallery is a humble effort to provide a platform where creativity gets its deserved recognition. In a vibrant showcase of creativity and talent, a group art exhibition featuring the works of young artists has captivated art enthusiasts and critics alike. The event, hosted at the city's prestigious Gallery Haven, provides a platform for emerging artists to display their paintings and express their unique perspectives.

The exhibition was held at Alma, Emaar Canyon Views. The exhibition boasts a blend of styles and mediums, oil, acrylic, wood, cement, iron, water colour depicting different themes themes, as each artist brings their distinct flair to the canvases. Vibrant abstract compositions draw the eye, while calligraphy endorses strong faith, while thought-provoking realism pieces invite introspection. The artists' ability to experiment with both traditional and contemporary techniques showcases their versatility and willingness to push boundaries. Visitors to the exhibition have been particularly drawn to the way these young artists tackle societal issues and personal experiences through their art.

One artist, using a blend of vivid colours and bold brushstrokes, explores the concept of identity in a rapidly changing world. Another delves into environmental concerns through intricate, nature-inspired pieces that urge viewers to contemplate their relationship with nature and animals. Art lovers praised the exhibition for its fresh perspectives and the courage of these young artists to share their ideas and perspective. As the curtains draw to a close on this group art exhibition, it is evident that the young artists have left an indelible mark on the art world. With their innovative approaches and poignant messages, they have proven that age is not a barrier to making a powerful artistic statement.