Wasa announces to revise water and sewerage bills

Jamaat e Islami (JI) on Saturday staged a protest demonstration here against inflated bills delivered by Water and Sewerage Agency (Wasa). A large number of activists, citizens and traders gathered in front of Wasa Rawalpindi head office. Led by JI Rawalpindi ameer Syed Arif Shirazi, the protestors were carrying banners and placards surrounded Wasa office raised slogans against unjust act of Wasa. The Wasa top official invited delegation comprising Raza Ahmad Shah, Syed Arshad Farooq, Imran Shafiq advocated for talks in his office. According to JI spokesman, the Wasa official admitted mistake and made announcement in front of protestors to make correction in bills. Syed Arshad Farooq said they are giving 10 days to Wasa to revise bills and send same to consumers.