‘CPEC pivotal for Pakistan’s economic turnaround’

Islamabad : A four-member delegation from Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), Sichuan University, China, under the leadership of Dr Zeng Xiangyu visited here Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS).

The other members included Dr Gao Liang, He Xiangyi and Li Jialun. Speaking on the occasion, Sohail Mahmood, DG, ISS, said that friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and the time-tested, all-weather Pakistan-China strategic cooperative partnership was a factor of stability in the region and beyond. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added, was pivotal for Pakistan’s economic turnaround and for regional connectivity and prosperity.

Amina Khan, Director, ISS, said that an interim government was in power in Afghanistan for two years now and was seeking to grapple with the issues of governance, human rights and counter-terrorism. The world must remain engaged and induce fulfilment of commitments made by the Afghanistan side, she observed. Dr Talat Shabbir, director, ISS, lauded the efforts of China for global development, especially the CPEC. Dr Neelum Nigar, director, ISS, said that climate change and global warming were exacerbating the water-related issues and underscored the need for collective efforts to minimise such non-traditional threats. Malik Qasim Mustafa from ISS said that Pakistan was a developing country, protecting its maritime interests while remaining within its resources. Pakistan had the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of almost 240,000 square kilometres and protecting its coastline was part of its national security, he added. Khalid Mahmood, Chairperson, BoG, ISS, thanked the visiting team in the end.