Facilities inspected at Red Crescent Hospital

Rawalpindi : Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir paid a detailed visit to Red Crescent Hospital, Saidpur Road, says a press release.

CEO Health Rawalpindi Dr. Ejaz Ahmed was also with him. Dr. Jamal Nasir visited all the sections of the hospital and made a detailed review of the medical facilities available. He also asked the patients about the facilities and the attitude of the doctors and medical staff.

Talking to the doctors of the hospital, Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the hindrance in provision of medical facilities to the people without any reason and laziness and neglect of their responsibilities by the doctors and medical staff will not be tolerated in any way. He said that the country is going through difficult economic conditions and in these circumstances, the undue interruption in facilities provided by the government to the people can cause severe anxiety and distress to the people. He said that punctuality should be ensured in all cases and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated because the late arrival of doctors and staff at the hospital causes problems for the patients and their families.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the long-standing problems of all government hospitals in Rawalpindi have been solved and besides, the problems of the hospitals are being solved and the facilities are being increased with a huge sum of two billion rupees. He said that the available resources can also be improved by being dedicated to the spirit of discipline and human service. On this occasion, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing about the hospital.