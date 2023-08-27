‘Need to strengthen child protection mechanisms’

Islamabad : With recent reported case of child domestic workers’ abuse, the focus on strengthening the existing child protection mechanisms has become more important than ever before.

As mentioned in the annual report of the CPI, around 224 children have so far received services in the institute since January 2021. Child Protection Institute (CPI) is one such mechanism that exists at the federal level. The institute was inaugurated on June 10, 2021. Established under the ICT Child Protection Act of 2018, the CPI is dedicated to safeguarding vulnerable children by providing them with essential protection services such as shelter, rehabilitation, counselling, and family reunification.

These services include temporary shelter, medical assessments, counselling, and successful reunions with their families. Among those cases, 223 cases were resolved which included 121 cases of children involved in begging, 30 in labour, 20 in garbage collection, 24 in drug addiction, 9 sexually abused children and 20 fell in the category of neglect. “Since 2021, despite limited resources, the CPI team is working hard to provide maximum services.

Our first challenge was to move the Centre from Humak to a place easily approachable with public transport and located near the basic facilities like hospital, courts etc. The Centre is now shifted in H-9 and soon it would be moved in a new purpose-built place in G-6,” said Director General CPI Rabeea Hadi, while talking to The News. Another milestone achieved within the last year is the allocation of land for construction of CPI building and the approval of the establishment of Child Protection Institute for Girls in June 2022.

The existing institute is dedicated for boys only and refers the cases of girls to the provincial Child Protection Bureaus. The amount allocated to Child Protection Institute Girls for Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs15.705 million. Along with these achievements, the CPI annual report mentions several challenges in providing services and protection to children in need. One of the main challenges is the construction of a customised building on the allocated plot in Sector H-11.

Another is the recruitment of technical staff for specialised positions to effectively deal with children on streets and address their specific needs. The lack of office furniture and equipment due to austerity measures poses another challenge, hindering the smooth functioning of CPI. Additionally, the current financial situation and austerity measures present obstacles in terms of resource allocation and financial support. The opening of a CPI account for donations is also an important challenge that needs to be addressed to enhance the institute's financial sustainability.

Regarding CPI’s role in addressing child domestic labour, DG Rabeea Hadi said that there are certain legal limitations which bounds the Institute from inspecting a household. “Home searching and labour inspection is the mandate of ICT administration. If there is an information about a child domestic worker in a house, only a labour inspector can retrieve the child. In case the child retrieved from a household is in critical situation, the CPI could intervene to take custody of a child and provide necessary treatment and temporary shelter till the parents or guardians are identified.” She said that ICT labour department also lack resources and is overburdened. She believed that considering the speed with which Islamabad is expanding, the capital city shall be dealt as a separate province.

“Its resources shall expand as that of provinces so that the mechanisms created to ensure protection of human rights could work effectively,” she said. Rabeea said that a month before, the CPI had only one Child Protection Officer. Finally, with the effort of the Ministry of Human Rights, special permission was granted by the government for the recruitment of Child Protection Officers.

“We now have completed the process of the recruitment of officers and a team of Child Protection Officers would join the CPI from September 1,” she said adding that the Institute still lack the expert clinical assessment team. “We need experts to assess children who are sometime into drugs or have been among criminals for a long time. Such children need special therapies so that they can be rehabilitated.” The DG agreed that the challenges are there but said that strengthening CPI is one of the major priorities of the government and the Ministry of Human Rights. “The progress on all these fronts is very fast. We are in the middle of hiring the staff and repair work in the new building is in final stages,” she said.