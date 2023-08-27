Special Olympics squad honoured

Islamabad : In a momentous celebration of exceptional achievement, Serena Hotels hosted a heartfelt event under the banner of Sports Diplomacy to honour the Pakistani Special Olympics squad.
The squad’s remarkable performance at the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany, left an indelible mark, securing a total of 80 medals—11 gold, 29 silver, and an impressive 40 bronze medals. This monumental accomplishment not only brought immense pride to Pakistan but also garnered admiration from all 176 participating countries.
Ronak Lakhani, the head of the delegation and chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, expressed profound gratitude and praised the athletes for their outstanding achievements. She lauded the rigorous preparation that culminated in this remarkable victory and highlighted the pivotal roles played by unified partners and coaches. Acknowledging the unwavering support of parents in nurturing these exceptional athletes, Lakhani extended special appreciation to Serena Hotels for their role in elevating the athletes' success and bolstering their self-confidence. Haseeb Abbasi, renowned as the Sargent Shriver International Global Messenger (SSIGM) Athlete Leader for the period of 2019-2023, showcased his inspiring journey during a TEDx Talk.
Islamabad : A new art gallery, ‘Saraye’ is opening their doors for their first exhibition from 25th August till...
Rawalpindi : Following a strong protest staged by Jamaat e Islam on Saturday, managing director of Water and Sewerage...
Islamabad : Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the root cause of...
Islamabad : The Federal Investigation Agency is bearing excessive yoke for inquiring most difficult crimes cases...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Police sanctioned the installation of more than thirty cameras at various bus...
Islamabad : A network of academic researchers and professionals has stated that the government is expecting to collect...