51 more test positive for dengue

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for dengue fever from this region of the country is continuously on the rise as in the last four days, another 51 individuals have tested positive for the infection taking the total number of patients so far registered from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to 182.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that to date, a total of 137 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district while 45 from the federal capital. In the last four days, as many as 36 confirmed dengue fever patients were reported from Rawalpindi while 15 from Islamabad. A consistent increase in the number of confirmed patients from the region at the time hints towards a severe outbreak of dengue fever in the coming days as the peak season for dengue fever transmission in the region starts by the end of August or in the beginning of September. In the last 24 hours, 11 patients were reported from the twin cities, five from Islamabad and six from Rawalpindi.

On Saturday morning, there were 41 dengue fever patients undergoing treatment at the public sector hospitals in Rawalpindi. Data reveals that the burden of dengue fever patients at the three teaching hospitals in town is also on the rise.

In Rawalpindi, according to details, a total of 41 patients have so far been confirmed positive for dengue fever from areas falling under Chaklala Cantonment Board, 39 from Potohar Town, peri-urban areas, and 36 from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi while 10 from Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas. In the federal capital, 30 patients have so far been reported from rural areas and 15 from urban areas of the federal capital. The infection has so far claimed no life from the region.