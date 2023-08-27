People are talking about

— the surprising manner in which two dozen universities were established hastily, without establishing their credentials or prior scrutiny by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the relevant parliamentary committee, through private members’ bills in the National Assembly. People say it reflects poorly on the government’s constitutional obligation to regulate and ensure the provision of quality education to our future generations, rather than churning out degrees from institutions that are not even recognised by HEC, let alone internationally.

— how the fractured education system has hindered the country’s overall growth and development, while the failure to transform curriculum and teaching methodologies has further worsened the situation. People say there is a need to reform the curriculum, train teachers and allocate a sufficient budget to improve educational standards and ensure widespread access since a strong education system can pave the way for a brighter future, fostering a skilled workforce, promoting social mobility and contributing to sustainable economic growth.

— the report that illegal cigarette brands are breaking the law despite the government’s ban on advertising and reward schemes for cigarette sales. People say these illicit cigarettes are being sold at much lower prices than the government’s regulated minimum price and they also lack health warnings on the packaging, while recent market survey discovered that even legal tobacco companies in major cities across the country are openly using advertisements and rewards to lure customers to try this unhealthy habit.

— the recent incident of a cable-car getting stuck in mid-air because two of its cables snapped and the ensuing dramatic action by which the eight students were saved. People say it appears that the people of Battagram have been practicing the fine art of tightrope walking every day due to the absence of connecting roads or bridges, even after seventy-five years of independence, ample time to construct such amenities but sadly, nothing has been done by the powers that be.

— the shocking news about the high number of child abuse cases that have been reported in the past year. People say this rampant increase in child abuse across the country is a cause for concern, as coupled with a rise in child labour, it is a grave injustice that needs our immediate attention to prevent recurring, harrowing tragedies, since hiring children for domestic help and physically and sexually abusing them after paying them a minimal salary is a violation of their rights.

— how it has been almost a month since schools resumed classes but all government schools are experiencing a shortage of textbooks. People say this is creating hurdles for both teachers and students since education is a fundamental right of every individual and though the enrolment in government schools is increasing because the admission criteria and required standards are better than before, all that now remains to be done is to supply textbooks so that the process of may start in earnest. —- I.H.