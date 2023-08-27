PMDC inquiry finds diploma registration against rules

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has found the registration of an online qualification to be against the rules and intends to cancel it.

The online Postgraduate Diploma in Practical Dermatology was recognised and registered as a clinical qualification by the Pakistan Medical Commission (now PMDC) late last year. The initiative came as a doctor formally applied for it, health ministry sources and doctors told 'The News'.

They said the PMDC, following its restoration early this year through legislation by parliament, declared the erstwhile PMC's move a transgression against the rules declaring online and distance learning qualifications can't be accepted as clinical qualifications. It even served a notice on its assistant registrar, Dr. Sitara Hassan, for recommending the initiative as the then head of the education section and member (education), as revealed by a PMDC inquiry.

Sources said the inquiry committee found out that the online diploma was recognised by the PMC Council's Education and Evaluation Committee in 2022 despite its rejection by the Standing Recognition Committee in its 2017, 2018 and 2019 meetings where Dr. Sitara presented the case as the acting registrar herself. It revealed that as the head of the education department, Dr. Sitara didn't inform the education committee's chairman about the status of the online qualification despite repeated queries and sought its approval by email instead of the normal practice of placing it before the panel as an agenda item.

The sources said the three-member inquiry committee provided Dr. Sitara access to records and listened to her in the presence of her private lawyer. They said Dr. Sitara told the committee that she wasn't aware of the decisions of the standing recognition committee regarding the recognition of the online qualification though she was appreciated by the PMC vice-president over academic affairs, recognition of qualifications, and accreditation standards.

The sources said the committee recommended reconsideration of Dr Sitara's move saying the education department doesn't accept it as it turned down another doctor's request for the same diploma's recognition afterward. It also called for strict adherence to the criteria approved by the Council for degree or diploma recognition and said all such cases should be processed through "proper file movement." Action on those recommendations is awaited, however. Some doctors complained that their requests for similar diploma recognition were turned down by the PMDC though the same diploma recognised by the PMC had yet to be cancelled.

They demanded an immediate action by the national health services ministry on the matter. When contacted, a spokesperson for the PMDC said the rules didn't allow the registration of online or distance learning qualifications or diplomas, so an inquiry into the registration of the online Postgraduate Diploma in Practical Dermatology by the erstwhile PMC was under way. "We [PMDC] have refused almost 70 such registration cases since our restoration earlier this year," she said. The spokesperson said the PMDC regulated standards for medical education and registered only those qualifications, which conformed to rules.