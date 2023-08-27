Dolphin squad playing vital role in eradicating crime

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police Dolphin Squad is working under the Safe City Islamabad centralized system, which is deployed in different areas of the city for patrolling and crime prevention, a police spokesman said.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police dolphin squad is actively performing a crucial role against criminal elements. During routine checking the Dolphin Squad has checked over 10,000 suspected individuals, more than 3,000 vehicles and nearly 7,000 motorcycles, among which 12 firearms with ammunition and one stolen vehicle were recovered. Additionally, 21 snatched vehicles and 24 individuals involved in car, motorcycle, and theft activities, two suspected individuals and one drug dealer were transferred to police stations for legal proceedings.

Furthermore, 07 motorcycles lacking proper documentation were impounded and transferred to different police stations for verification. During patrolling across different zones of Islamabad the dolphin squad has also taken legal actions against vehicles with tinted glasses. All zonal officers have been directed to expedite and enhance ongoing crackdown efforts against criminal elements in the federal capital. Islamabad Capital Police dolphin squad also ensured the arrest of the numerous accused involved in different criminal activities. The Islamabad Capital Police are making all out efforts to curb crime in the city. “Safety and security of the citizens are among the top priorities, and no stone will be left unturned to save the lives and property of the citizens”.