Protest against price hike

Rawalpindi : Protest demonstrations against overbilling of electricity, gas and water continued on second day where angry protesters blocked Murree Road and raised anti-government slogans on Saturday.

The protest rallies of public reached here at Rawalpindi Press Club where protesters staged a ‘sit-in’ against government wrong policies.

The protesters also raised slogans against water overbilling and demanded of Water and Sanitation Agency to take back decision immediately otherwise public will ‘gahrao’ the office. Police officials covered all around WASA office building to avoid law and order situation on the occasion.

The protesters carried banners and placards in their hands demanding Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice on present situation.

The staff of IESCO was absent in all sub divisions in Rawalpindi due to protests. The police were deputed in front of all IESCO offices.

Inflation-hit citizens from different localities came out streets to block Murree Road against overbilling of electricity and price hike.

The angry mob was raising slogans against government.

They have warned government to immediately turn back all wrong decisions of former PDM government otherwise they will start ‘civil disobedience’.

The porters burnt their electricity bills and refused to pay bills of August. They said that they will not pay electricity bills and if IESCO officials cut down connections they will face the music.

The protesters warned police not to stop them.

The angry crowd in their speeches said that public was facing recorded inflation on all items added that how they could survive in this situation.

A common man cannot purchase Atta, ghee, oil, onion, ginger, vegetable, meat, chicken and even pulses because of high rates. Government was adding fuel to fire by sending high amount electricity, gas and water bills protesters bemoaned.Traffic remained jam in and around Murree Road and College Road for nearly two hours.