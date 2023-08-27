No drug dealer arrested from PU hostel

LAHORE : A Punjab University spokesperson has said that no drug dealer has been arrested from any hostel of Punjab University.

In a statement issued here, he said two months ago, a complaint was received from the students about the stay of an outsider in the hostel. He said the university security instantly took action and the outsider was immediately expelled from the hostel. He said the security administration of Punjab University has been informed about the arrest of a drug seller from Sargodha.