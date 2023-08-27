ACE requested for probe against section officers

LAHORE : Punjab Higher Education has requested the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) to initiate inquiry against section officers who issued unauthorised and illegal orders for transfers of officers (BPS-17) on a large scale without the approval of the authorities concerned.
According to the documents available with The News, Section Officers Mudasir Hussain, Khurram Warraich and Ms Faiza Anwar of higher education issued orders for transfers of officers of BPS-17 without the approval of the authorities concerned.
At least 13 orders for transfers of lecturers from different colleges of different cities were issued to Lahore. Orders were issued for different colleges in Multan, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Sargodha, etc.
The News tried to contact with the accused section officers to get their point of view several times, but could not succeed, however, the sources in the Higher Education Department said that the accused will defend their case.
