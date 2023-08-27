First woman to get PhD in nursing

LAHORE : Nazia Ilyas becomes the first female nurse to obtain a PhD degree in Nursing Science, which created a new history across Punjab.

She has completed this PhD on the subject of "Quality of midwifery care for child bearing women at basic health units in rural Pakistan" from Chiang Mai University, Thailand.

PhD degree in nursing science is the first achievement of any female nurse. Nazia Ilyas is currently serving as Nursing Superintendent in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore.

Earlier, she was posted as Principal in College of Nursing and Midwifery in Fatima Jinnah Medical University and Nursing Superintendent in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital. She also served as an Assistant Professor at the University of Health Sciences, Lahore. Former Principal Post Graduate College of Nursing Punjab Ishrat Ishaq while congratulating Nazia Ilyas on her outstanding achievement said that she has made the name of this field bright by doing PhD in Nursing Science.