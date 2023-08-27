Three robbers arrested

LAHORE : Township Investigations Police have arrested three suspected robbers on Saturday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ali Raza, Rahul and Ali Faraz. Police also recovered cash, laptop, mobile phones, bike and illegal weapons from their custody. The suspects would conduct bids in different parts of the city. Many cases have been traced to them. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

279 road accidents in City

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,143 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,180 were injured. Out of these, 597 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in the majority (71%) road accidents. Furthermore, the analysis showed that 593 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 436 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 279 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 284 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and at third Multan with 79 road accidents and 78 victims.