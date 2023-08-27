CM approves LDA documents delivery service

LAHORE : On the directions of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, LDA has launched a delivery service of documents ‘Dastak’ at the houses of citizens.

The CM took another laudable step for the facilitation of citizens. LDA will provide documents or NOCs to the citizens on their doorsteps who will submit their applications.

The CM presided over LDA Governing Body meeting in which approval was granted to the delivery of documents programme at the houses of applicants. The documents will be provided free of cost at the houses of elderly applicants of more than 75 years of age. To launch the delivery service of documents to the applicants residing in other cities was reviewed during the meeting. Approval was granted during the meeting to establish the M&R Directorate in Tepa. Approval was granted to install billboards on the property of LDA and the report of a committee to impose afresh sewerage trunk infrastructure charges was reviewed in the meeting.

The committee being constituted to review afresh sewerage and drainage charges in the big private localities submitted its report. It was decided during the meeting that College Road will also be constructed along with the Akbar Chowk fly over. The amended PC1 was granted approval during the meeting to include construction and extension of College Road in the project.

Administrative affairs of the newly-constructed sports complex was also reviewed in the meeting. Chief Secretary, Members of LDA Governing Body, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Finance, Housing, Local government, Commissioner/ DG LDA and concerned officials attended the meeting. Meanwhile, the CM visited District Headquarters Hospital Kasur. CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected emergency, child ward, various other wards and reviewed medical facilities being provided to the patients. He inquired after the health of patients and inquired from them about medical facilities. Mohsin Naqvi also inquired from the patients and attendants about provision of free medicines. The patients expressed their satisfaction over the provision of facilities in the hospital.

Attendants of the patients complained about overcharging of parking. CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered the MS to immediately redress overcharging complaints.

CM Mohsin Naqvi asserted that no negligence will be tolerated with regard to provision of free medicines to the patients. The poor like the rich should be equally provided quality treatment facilities.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that his visits of hospitals will continue for the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the common man. Chief Secretary, Commissioner Lahore Division, RPO and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.