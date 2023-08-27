Crack down ordered on smoke-emitting factories, vehicles

LAHORE : Government departments have been ordered to crack down on factories and vehicles that emit smoke to combat smog in the province.

These instructions were issued in a meeting chaired by Director General Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab Zaheer Abbas Malik here on Saturday. All directors and district officers of the Environment Department from across the province participated in the meeting.

Zaheer said that factories emitting smoke in Punjab would be sealed and vehicles emitting smoke would not be allowed to enter the cities including Lahore. He said that kiln operation without zigzag technology will never be allowed whereas the Chief Minister Punjab has a zero tolerance policy regarding smog and it will be implemented in every possible way.

He urged all the officers of the environment and allied departments to be active in the field instead of sitting in the offices. He directed the officers of the Department of Agriculture and Local Government to impose strict penalties for burning crops residue and garbage.

"The drone technology will be used for smog monitoring for the first time in the history of Punjab", EPA DG added.