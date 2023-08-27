JI to move SC for timely elections: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned that his party will not tolerate even a single day's delay in the elections beyond the constitutional 90-day period required to organise the polls following the dissolution of assemblies.

JI will approach the Supreme Court to ensure the timely execution of the national polls, he said while talking to media after addressing a condolence reference for JI Bangladesh vice-emir Dilawar Hussain Saeedi at Mansoorah on Saturday.

He emphasised the caretaker government's foremost responsibility to collaborate closely with the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure free and fair elections. Additionally, he urged the caretaker government to reverse the recent hikes in electricity tariff and petrol prices.

He pointed out that the caretakers should refrain from blindly adhering to the policies dictated by the IMF. He said the masses were unable to bear the burden of inflated bills. The JI, he said, to stage protest demonstrations across the country against the surge in power tariff and overall inflation, forcing the government take back decision aimed at targeting the poverty-stricken masses at the behest of the IMF.

He said it was due to ill-conceived economic policies of past governments of the PDM, PPP, and PTI that the people were starving to death, appealing the masses to actively participate in JI's peaceful protests and raise their voices against injustice. Siraj said the former rulers lacked sincerity towards the public. The rulers, he said, amassed wealth in foreign accounts, depriving the people of from basic rights. He urged the people to reject tested parties and instead cast their votes for the JI, which promises genuine transformation and the establishment of an Islamic welfare state in Pakistan.

Paying homage to the tireless efforts of the late Dilawar Saeedi for the cause of Islam and Ummah, Siraj extolled his contributions, assuring that his endeavours would not be in vain. Haq expressed optimism that the rule of the Quran and Sunnah would ultimately prevail in both Bangladesh and Pakistan.