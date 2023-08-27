Best performing instructors, trainers rewarded

LAHORE : Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar encouraged and awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the best performing instructors and trainers of Training Directorates on Saturday.

In this regard, 40 officers from Police Training College Chuhng Lahore, Training College Sihala Rawalpindi, Police Training School Farooqabad and Multan participated in the event. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the officers. IG Punjab directed the instructors to complete the training of the force as per modern requirements.

Addressing the instructors, IG Punjab said that training curriculum of the police force has been upgraded according to modern requirements. Similarly, the training steps and performance evaluation mechanisms of the force have also been digitized.

Dr Usman added that the officers and personnel under training should be provided with full awareness and guidance on improving public service delivery along with anti-crime. IG Punjab directed that in order to increase the interest of the officers and personnel in the training curriculum, character building, sports and extra-curricular activities should be given special attention.

Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah participated in the event.

IG visits 1787 Complaint Centre

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid a surprise visit to 1787 Complaint Centre at Central Police Office and checked the grievance redressal process while inquiring about the pending complaints. He issued orders on the spot on different complaints.

On the application received from Hafizabad, DPO Hafizabad was ordered to take immediate action under his personal supervision. IG Punjab asked all the supervisory officers to take immediate action on the complaints sent from 1787 and provide all possible relief to the citizens.

IG Punjab directed AIG Complaints not to delay departmental action against those responsible of delay in registration of cases from any district. He directed that the complaints received through call, SMS, e-mail and other sources should be resolved promptly as per the prescribed timeline and SOPs. IG Punjab said that any kind of irregularity on the part of the police force should be registered on 1787 and immediate action would be taken.

IG Punjab said that transparent and impartial accountability would lead to improvement in the performance of the police force. On this occasion, AIG Complaints Ahmed Mohiuddin briefed IG Punjab about 1787 dashboard and complaints received from different regions.