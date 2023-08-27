Scattered rain predicted

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was reported in the city here on Saturday while the Met office predicted the similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country while monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper parts.

They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while hot and humid weather was expected elsewhere in the country.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 34.5°C and minimum was 24°C.