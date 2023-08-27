Key Johnson ally resigns with blistering attack on PM Sunak

LONDON: A key ally of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally resigned Saturday, delivering a blistering attack on his successor in her resignation letter.

Former culture minister Nadine Dorries announced her intention to resign 10 weeks ago but remained as member of parliament while she investigated why she was refused a seat in the upper house.

Dorries was unexpectedly not awarded the seat in Johnson’s resignation honours list which rewarded fellow Brexit die-hards and even those implicated in the “Partygate” scandal that contributed to his downfall last year.

The omission prompted accusations from Johnson’s camp of meddling from Sunak and Downing Street before it was submitted. In her resignation letter, which she released on social media, Dorries accused Sunak of leading attacks on her resulting in “the police having to visit my home and contact me on a number of occasions due to threats to my person”.

The resignations meant Sunak’s Tories had to face by-elections at a time when they were trailing in the polls to the main opposition Labour party and ahead of a general election next year.