Gunfire injures seven at Caribbean festival in Boston

WASHINGTON: At least seven people were hospitalized after a mass shooting at a Caribbean festival in Boston early Saturday, police said. None of the seven had life-threatening injuries, they added.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests made,” the police from the northeastern city said in a brief statement.

An earlier advisory from Boston police warned that traffic would be impacted by a pair of parades Saturday linked to an annual Caribbean carnival, with one beginning at 6:30 am (1030 GMT) and a second hours later.

Police said they received a first call about shots being fired at 7:44 am.

Unverified social media posts appeared to show people running from a chaotic street scene, with some falling to the ground. One person died during last year’s Caribbean festival, local media reported.

Mass shootings have become disturbingly common across the United States, with easy access to firearms in most states. On Friday night, two women were wounded by gunfire in Chicago while at a major league baseball game between the White Sox and the visiting Oakland Athletics.