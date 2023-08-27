NC still waiting for U-16 team’s NOC for SAFF event

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee is waiting for the NOC from the state for participation of the national under-16 football team in the Under-16 SAFF Championship which will begin in the first week of September in Bhutan. Pakistan team will leave for Bhutan on August 29. This is not the first time that NC has been facing NOC issue for its national team.

It faced the same issues for senior team’s engagement in Mauritius and India. Pakistan women team also was given late NOC for its Singapore’s trip recently which also forced both the nations to cancel one of their two games which they had to play against each other on the trip.