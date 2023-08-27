Pakistan beat Bahrain to finish 7th in Asian Volleyball

LAHORE: Pakistan on Saturday defeated Bahrain 3-1 to finish seventh in the Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship in Urmia, Iran.

After winning the first set 25-22 Pakistan faced tough time from Bahrain in the second set which the Green-shirts lost 21-25. However in the next two sets Pakistan played nicely, notching victories with 25-18 and 25-18 margins to seal a well-deserved win.

Pakistan had also finished seventh in the previous Asian Championship which was also hosted by Iran in Tehran in 2019.

Pakistan started their journey in the continental event quite well when they conquered Bangladesh 3-0 in their Group F opener.

In their second round league game they went down to South Korea 3-1. In the round of 12 Pakistan were beaten by strong Iran 3-0 and the defeat also put the Green-shirts out of title contention.

In the classification game for the 7-10 place, Pakistan defeated Indonesia 3-2 to set up a 7th place clash with Bahrain where the Green-shirts prevailed 3-1 on Saturday.