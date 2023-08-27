Sterling sparkles as Pochettino earns first Chelsea win

LONDON: Raheem Sterling sparkled with a brace and Nicolas Jackson bagged his first goal for the club as Chelsea swept aside Luton 3-0 to give Mauricio Pochettino his first Premier League win as Blues boss on Friday.

Sterling extended his impressive start to the season with a dazzling display that featured a sublime opener followed by a well-taken second and then an assist for Jackson.

The England forward´s return to form is the first sign Pochettino is starting to revitalise a team that struggled so badly last season.

Pochettino, who only took charge in July, has quickly brought the best out of Sterling after his career looked in danger of fizzling out following a lacklustre first season with Chelsea.

"Mindset-wise I came to Chelsea at a difficult period. The most important thing is I´ve had a look at myself and I want to get back to being obsessed with football, it´s as simple as that," Sterling said.

"Your head can be a bit blurry and sometimes you need that clear vision. My love for football is too much, for me at this age of 28, to fizzle out."

Pochettino added: "Raheem needs to feel the confidence and be free on the pitch. I am very pleased for him and he needs to keep going and contribute with goals and assists."

Tipping Jackson as a future star after his maiden goal, Pochettino said: "He is going to score goals, it is a matter of time and he can be one of the greatest strikers in the Premier League."