Alcaraz learning to live with fame

NEW YORK: World number one Carlos Alcaraz admits he occasionally hankers for anonymity after a breakout year that saw him emerge as the hottest young talent in men´s tennis.

"Sometimes you want to feel like a normal guy, to walk normally," Alcaraz said on Friday.

"Here in New York, there are a lot of Spanish people, South American people as well. It´s difficult for me to walk normally sometimes.

"I wish some days to be someone not recognized at all. But it´s going to be impossible. I have to enjoy that part as well. But sometimes it makes difficult." Not that Alcaraz is complaining. The Spaniard believes that his successes have made him a better player than 12 months ago.

"The personal life didn´t change at all. I´m the same guy, normal guy," Alcaraz said. "Obviously I feel that I´m more mature on court. I feel that I´m a better player than I was a year ago.