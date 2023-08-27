Rizwan and Azam guide Pakistan to 268-8 in third ODI

COLOMBO: Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam hit solid half centuries against some tight Afghanistan bowling to take Pakistan to 268-8 in the third and final one-day international in Colombo on Saturday.

Rizwan scored 79-ball 67 with six boundaries and a six while Azam knocked four boundaries and a six in his 86-ball innings of 60 to anchor Pakistan´s innings after they won the toss and batted.

Pakistan have already won the series with wins in the first match by 142 runs and one wicket in the second -- both played in Hambantota.

The Rizwan-Azam pair added 110 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings after pacer Gulbadin Naib removed openers Fakhar Zaman (27) and Imam-ul-Haq (13) to hit Pakistan at the start.

Pakistan stuttered in the middle overs with four wickets lost in the space of just 27 runs, including Azam´s wicket who scored his 28th half century.

Saud Shakeel was run out for nine and Shadab Khan for just three as Pakistan were left struggling at 189-6.

Agha Salman (38 not out) and Mohammad Nawaz (30) added 61 for the seventh wicket as Pakistan added 80 in the last ten overs.

Salman hit four boundaries and a six in his 31-ball quickfire knock. Naib was the pick of Afghanistan bowlers with 2-36.