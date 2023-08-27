Rizwan and Azam guide Pakistan to 268-8 in third ODI

COLOMBO: Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam hit solid half centuries against some tight Afghanistan bowling to take Pakistan to 268-8 in the third and final one-day international in Colombo on Saturday.
Rizwan scored 79-ball 67 with six boundaries and a six while Azam knocked four boundaries and a six in his 86-ball innings of 60 to anchor Pakistan´s innings after they won the toss and batted.
Pakistan have already won the series with wins in the first match by 142 runs and one wicket in the second -- both played in Hambantota.
The Rizwan-Azam pair added 110 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings after pacer Gulbadin Naib removed openers Fakhar Zaman (27) and Imam-ul-Haq (13) to hit Pakistan at the start.
Pakistan stuttered in the middle overs with four wickets lost in the space of just 27 runs, including Azam´s wicket who scored his 28th half century.
Saud Shakeel was run out for nine and Shadab Khan for just three as Pakistan were left struggling at 189-6.
Agha Salman (38 not out) and Mohammad Nawaz (30) added 61 for the seventh wicket as Pakistan added 80 in the last ten overs.
Salman hit four boundaries and a six in his 31-ball quickfire knock. Naib was the pick of Afghanistan bowlers with 2-36.
BUDAPEST: American Noah Lyles won his third world 200m title on Friday to become the first male sprinter since Usain...
LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee is waiting for the NOC from the state for participation...
LAHORE: Pakistan on Saturday defeated Bahrain 3-1 to finish seventh in the Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball...
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands: Max Verstappen claimed pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday to the delight...
KARACHI: World junior squash champion Hamza Khan met the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at...
LONDON: Raheem Sterling sparkled with a brace and Nicolas Jackson bagged his first goal for the club as Chelsea swept...