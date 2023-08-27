Arshad eyes Pakistan’s first medal in World Athletics

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier javelin-thrower and Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games champion Arshad Nadeem will be desperately looking to claim the first-ever medal for the nation in the World Athletics Championship history when he will feature in the final of the men’s javelin throw event of the global event in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday (today).

The final, in which 12 javelin throwers will feature, will start at 11:15pm PST. It seems to be a battle for the gold between Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India and Arshad Nadeem who both also have qualified for the Paris Olympics due to their solid throws on Friday.

Arshad on Friday made a stunning comeback in international circuit after battling injuries for one year when he managed a super throw of 86.79 metre, his career’s third best throw, to finish at the summit in Group B in the qualification stage. Neeraj, on the other hand, managed 88.77 metre throw in his first attempt to top Group A.

Arshad is very confident ahead of the grand finale.

“InshaAllah I will do my best,” Arshad told ‘The News’. “I am fit, thank God,” said Arshad when asked by this correspondent whether he faces any fitness issue after his qualification stage fine feat.

Besides the India-Pakistan duo Oliver Helander of Finland, Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, Ihab Abdel Rahman of Egypt, Edis Matusevicious of Lithuania, Julian Weber of Germany and Timothy Herman of Belgium are such athletes who can pull off their best to change the things in the final. They have glorious records with 89 metre plus throws as their personal best.

This correspondent has learnt that England-based Dr Ali Sher Bajwa is also accompanying Arshad. He is making every effort to keep him fit during the major event.

Bajwa is the son of former national shot putter Tufail Bajwa.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) president Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi on Saturday hoped that Arshad would pull off his best in the final.

“The way he returned to international circuit after a year was splendid. I expect he will engineer his personal best throw in the final tomorrow,” Sahi told ‘The News’ from Budapest.

Arshad’s personal best is 90.18m which he had managed in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“I am really happy that Arshad has proved his fitness and it’s a big thing for Pakistan,” said Sahi, also a former international athlete.

“He is in fine spirits and is completely focused on his job. Yes the pressure will be both on Chopra and Arshad. Chopra is Olympic champion and there will also be pressure on Arshad as it’s a big battle. We have advised Arshad to keep cool and target his personal best which will land him on the victory stand,” Sahi said.

He said that both German coach and South Africa’s coach who had trained both Arshad and Yasir also have been inspired by Arshad’s good physic and the way he is performing.

“Yes both are here and Arshad’s coach Salman Butt is in contact with both of them and they are very happy with the way Arshad is doing and the body he has,” Sahi said.

Meanwhile Arshad's coach Salman Butt told The News they trained this morning at the warm-up track as he was a bit soar from Friday's long physical engagement.

"He is feeling better and preparing for the competition on Sunday," Butt said.

The AFP also intends to send Arshad to Germany for training after the Asian Games which will be held in September in China. The AFP has also kept Arshad away of the media in order to help him focus on his task.