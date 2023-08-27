Security arrangements for Asia Cup finalised

LAHORE: In preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 matches, a comprehensive security plan has been laid out for the tournament's opening game, featuring Pakistan and Nepal.
An official in a message informed that Multan's City Police Officer, Rana Mansoor, has officially announced the completion of the security plan for the highly anticipated opening match. To ensure the safety and smooth execution of the event, over 7,000 security personnel will be deployed throughout the match.
Spectators attending the match at the Multan Cricket Stadium will be directed to park their vehicles at Fatima Jinnah Town, providing convenient access to the venue.
In a significant development, the federal cabinet has granted approval for the involvement of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers in safeguarding the Asia Cup matches within Pakistan.
