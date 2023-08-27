Teachers advised to simulate challenges to let students think critically

The Society of Pakistan English Language Teachers (SPELT) organised an educational event titled ‘Exploring English through Pretend and Play’ that was co-hosted by the Kiran Foundation's DCTO Campus on in the Nayabad area of Lyari.

The session was led by Sabina Khatri, the Kiran Foundation director, and moderated by Mohsin Tejani, the SPELT president, along with Gul Jaffri who chairs the Outreach Council of SPELT.

After three decades of empowering educators and trainers, SPELT held its academic session in Lyari for the very first time, Gul said.

During the event, Tejani and Gul from SPELT highlighted the organisation's journey of enriching teaching practices, as they now marked 39 years of fostering teacher development. Gul expressed SPELT's commitment to extending its academic sessions to various schools across Karachi, aiming to enhance the educational landscape of the city.

She explained that the monthly academic session that was open to all participants had been co-hosted by the Kiran Foundation under the visionary leadership of Sabina who was a nationally and internationally acclaimed figure in education.

Sabina's remarkable efforts in uplifting marginalised communities, particularly in the Lyari area, had earned her recognition, including Pakistani civil award Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Gul said the session aligned with SPELT's mission of offering a platform for professional growth to its members and English Language Teaching (ELT) practitioners. The workshop aimed at providing an engaging and enlightening experience, focusing on strategies to enhance English language acquisition among teachers and students.

The workshop encouraged participation from educators, policymakers and individuals passionate about teacher training and education. She engaged with the students by highlighting the role of teachers in motivating and involving students in solving minor problems. This approach aimed at building the students' confidence in facing challenges and devising solutions. She suggested that teachers intentionally simulate challenges and, in the process, engage students to think critically and propose solutions.

She also emphasised the role of parents and guardians in supporting their children's learning journey. She advocated for non-violent approaches and discouraged the use of force, emphasising a collaborative and nurturing learning environment.

The event hosted by SPELT and Kiran Foundation provided valuable insights into innovative teaching methods, promoting collaborative problem-solving and fostering holistic educational development.