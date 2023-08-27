Fake currency gang busted

The Samanabad police on Saturday claimed to have busted a three-member gang of fraudsters who were involved in fake currency business. Officials said that the Samanabad police arrested three members of a gang of miscreants on the complaint of Mohammad Saleem Khan. This gang used to take away millions of rupees by luring people into making fake currency.

The suspects have been identified as Gulbadin alias Asif, son of Abdul Jan, Salman, son of Fateh Mohammad, and Abdul Hameed, son of Ghulam Sarwar.

During the interrogation, the suspects revealed that the other accomplices in their group included Asif, Haider, Amir Multani and Zaheer alias Farid.

They said they had taken Rs1.8 million from the plaintiff, Mohammad Saleem, in this regard.

On the complaint of the plaintiff case, the suspects were arrested when they were present at the Sohrab Goth bus stand to escape from Karachi.

The police seized paper, dye and chemicals from the possession of the suspects. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.