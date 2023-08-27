Qatar Hospital chief medical officer remanded in police custody for killing daughter, friend

A judicial magistrate on Saturday granted a five-day police remand of a doctor arrested for allegedly killing his teenage daughter and her friend in the name of 'honour' in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Dr Rafiq Ahmed Shaikh, the chief medical officer at the Sindh Government Qatar Hospital Orangi Town, was arrested and booked after he shot and killed 17-year-old Laraib and 24-year-old Hassan Waqar in Bakhar Goth near Abul Hasan Ispahani Road within the jurisdiction of the Sachal Goth police station on Friday.

The investigation officer (IO) produced the suspect before a judicial magistrate (Malir) and requested for grant of his physical remand in police custody for completion of investigation and other legal formalities.

The IO stated that Shaikh opened indiscriminate fire on the couple as they were sitting in a double cabin vehicle, killing them on the spot. He said the suspect was required to be investigated, due to which his physical remand was required.

Granting the IO's request, the magistrate handed over the custody of the suspect to the police for five days with a direction to produce him on the next hearing date along with a progress report.

Earlier, the police registered an FIR against the suspect under the sections 302 (murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the Sachal police station on the complaint of the murdered youth’s brother Ahsan Waqar.

The victim’s family also nominated sons of Dr Shaikh in the FIR, in which the complainant stated that they received a phone call from police on Friday morning informing them that their brother's body was at a hospital.

Ahsan stated that some friends had gathered at their house on the night between Thursday and Friday. He added that upon receiving the call, the family did not believe what the police had said because they thought Hassan was sleeping at the house but then they realised that the car was missing.

The complainant said the security guard informed the family that Hassan had left with friends in the car early in the morning. Upon arriving at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, the family found the bodies of Hassan and Laraib.

Police said the deceased man and girl studied at the same college and were friends. They added that Laraib’s father was the chief medical officer at the Qatar Hospital while Hassan’s father was an employee at a garments factory.

The deceased man had gone to meet the girl outside her house when they were shot dead, police said, adding that Dr Shaikh apparently used his son's pistol to shoot them.

He fired eight shots at Hassan and four at his daughter.

Police have also recorded the statement of Dr Shaikh who stated that the friendship between Laraib and Hassan had recently come into his knowledge. On the morning of the incident, he saw a white vehicle parked near their house. When he saw his daughter and a young man sitting together in the vehicle, he got furious and opened fire on them.

Police said a licensed 9mm pistol had been seized from the possession of Dr Shaikh, and five spent shells had been sent for forensic analysis.

Dr Shaikh’s two sons, Daniyal Shaikh and Darab Shaikh, named in the FIR are yet to be arrested, police said.