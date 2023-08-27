Importance of leadership training highlighted

Leadership development training is a $366 billion global industry with an estimated $166 billion annual spending on leadership development in the US alone, but unfortunately, little focus and resources are being spent in Pakistan, both in the public as well as private sector for this regard, experts said on Saturday.

“Leadership development trainings increase morale and retention of employees, improve productivity, promote better decision-making, build better teams, and train future leaders. It is imperative that organisations focus on these mission-critical programmes to create real and lasting impact,” Syed Jamshed Ahmed, a renowned pharmacist and pharmaceutical industry leader, told a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) singing ceremony here.

The MOU was signed between FranklinCovey, the world leader in leadership development and organizational performance improvement currently serving over 160 countries and PharmEvo, a local pharmaceutical firm.

“This initiative by the management and learning team at our organization is an effort to expand the range of programmes the company offers to its senior leadership, and to further strengthen company’s commitment to create a culture of learning and continuous improvement,” Ahmed, who is also the deputy CEO of the firm, said.

Officials said the collaboration will enable access of PharmEvo’s senior employees to content of rich research backed on-demand courses and assessments by FranklinCovey to sharpen their leadership skills and achieve business outcomes. Duration of this collaboration will be from July 2023 to June 2024 for top 40 executives at the pharmaceutical organization.

Managing Partner FranklinCovey Pakistan Maryam Wazirzada and Syed Jamshed Ahmed, Deputy CEO PharmEvo Private Limited signed the MoU during the ceremony while Haroon Qassim, Managing Director PharmEvo Private Limited, also graced the ceremony.

FranklinCovey helps create behavior change at scale in the four areas that matter most to our long-term success: leadership, individual effectiveness, culture, and achieving strategic goals.

To support the ongoing individual development, of different teams at PharmEvo Private Limited they have been provided with access to the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. PharmEvo is the first pharmaceutical company in Pakistan that has invested in FranklinCovey All Access Pass®.

The FranklinCovey All Access Pass® comes complete with tools, assessments, videos, digital learning modules, and FranklinCovey’s courses with flexible access to FranklinCovey’s content.

When organizations partner with FranklinCovey, their people change their behavior—both individually and collectively—in ways that have a dramatic impact. Together, they solve their organization’s most pressing problems and achieve breakthrough results.

FranklinCovey is the World’s Most Trusted Leadership Company. We transform organizations by building exceptional leaders, teams, and cultures that get results.

“When organizations partner with us, their people change behavior—both individually and collectively—in ways that have a dramatic impact. Our content, based on timeless principles of human effectiveness, is designed to help people change both their mindsets and their behavior. It is combined with a team of experts, a dynamic behavior change platform, and key metrics that deliver exceptional results again and again,” an official of the FranklinCovey Pakistan said.

FranklinCovey is present in more than 160 countries, 24 languages supported by FranklinCovey, 60 million books sold worldwide, FranklinCovey has invested more than $200 million in research, solutions, and technology development.