Emerging artists from across Sindh learn communication tools to present their works

The Karachi Biennale Trust (KBT), in collaboration with the Culture Department, Government of Sindh, held a full-day PechaKucha workshop on Saturday.

Around 30 artists and students from Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Naushero Feroz, Khairpur and Karachi participated in the workshop held at the Mehran Arts Council, Hyderabad.

Senior students from the Institute of Art & Design, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and Shaheed Allah Bukhsh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritage, Jamshoro, participated in the workshop.

Ambreen Saleh, head of marketing and communication of the KBT, said that PechaKucha is a communications tool through which an artist organises their ideas or documents their ideas. She said that in the PechaKucha format, an artist has six minutes and forty seconds to present his or her piece, consisting of twenty slides and each slide lasting twenty seconds.

Moreover, this format gives artists a mechanism to present their story in a way that gives them value. This workshop is also being given to the artists of rural Sindh so that they can share and show their skills to the world.

Niilofur Farrukh, eminent art critic, author and managing trustee, KBT, said this training is communication-based and why communication is important for an artist. Among the methods of communication, the PechaKucha of Japan is an excellent tool. In this, you can convey your point with a few words on a slide. This is what we are teaching artists and students here to convey their ideas.

She said that in the second stage, after three weeks of this training, the participants will prepare their presentations, and a jury will decide who has come up with the best, for which they will be awarded.

Visual artist Ali Murtaza, teacher at the Rohri Institute of Sukkur, said that this training is very essential at that moment for young artists because communication of work or its representation is important for professional work. Murtaza was happy to be part of the workshop held in Hyderabad for young Sindh artists.

Benish, who participated in the training from Hyderabad, said that she had graduated from Beacon House National University Lahore and was very enthusiastic about this training. There was a lot to learn in the training as we got the opportunity to learn tools to communicate our work to other people, and it will improve our visual language.

The first of its kind workshop was organised by the KBT to help artists starting out in their careers to understand the vital link between art and effective communication for future success, and learn practical skills from leading art experts to network and engage in teamwork.