Ultra-processed foods also a leading cause of NCDs, warn experts

Ultra-processed foods are high in salt, sugar and trans fatty acids (TFA) and are leading risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and most importantly cancers of different types, health and nutrition experts warned.

“Ultra-processed foods appear tasteful through enhanced processing by adding artificial flavours and other substances but these are not healthy choices and contributing greatly to deaths and disease. The consumption of such foods is the major cause of obesity and many fetal diseases like diabetes, ischemic heart diseases, cancers, liver and kidney diseases, stroke and many other chronic diseases,” Munawar Hussain, country coordinator of the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), told an awareness session in Karachi the other day.

The awareness session was organised by Pakistan National Heart Association at a local hotel and attended by a large number of journalists, civil society representatives, health professionals and academia.

Munawar Hussain maintained that sugary drinks, flavoured dairies, ice creams, pastas, jams, candies, burgers, samosas, partially hydrogenated oils, biscuits and bakery products etc are consumed by almost everyone but these are adding to miseries of our people by increasing their risk of becoming sick.

“The products are cheaper as compared to healthier alternatives and the government must take policy action to reduce its consumption,” he said, adding that increasing the tax on such foods as well as enacting front of pack warning labels to help consumers in adopting healthier choices could help in lowering their consumption.

Similarly, limiting transfats to less than two percent of total fats in all foods, regulating their marketing and removing such products from schools, and subsidizing healthy foods like fruits, vegetables and lentils could greatly help to cut down diseases and deaths in the country, he added.

“We appreciate the government for increasing taxes on sugary drinks in Finance Bill 2023-24 but it is a first step only. Now we must gear up the progress by progressively increasing the tax on unhealthy foods and also introducing a package of policies to reduce consumption,” said Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary at the Pakistan National Heart Association.

“The heart diseases and stroke are among the top killers of Pakistanis and diabetes is already skyrocketing, and no country can afford to treat such a huge number of people,” he added.

We must focus on prevention of these diseases as the hospital expenditure is in billions of dollars. The annual cost of diabetes management is estimated by more than 2,640 million dollars in Pakistan, he added.

Fayza Khan, president of the Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society, said that our population even don’t know the harmful effects of highly processed food products.

“We must mobilize public support by increasing awareness among the population and policymakers, and help them understand that we are in a state of emergency where urgent policy measures can save thousands of lives every day,” she said and highlighted the important role of health professionals, civil society, nutritionist, media and dietitians to raising awareness and mobilizing public support for urgent policy actions to reducing consumption of sugary drinks and other ultra-processed foods.

The session was also Dr Ghufran Ahmed, assistant professor of the Food Science and Nutrition Department from the University of Karachi, and other experts.