President Alvi urges honesty to promote ‘Made-in-Pakistan’ goods

In a resounding call for trustworthiness and the advancement of ‘Made-in-Pakistan’ goods, President Arif Alvi has urged the business community to work harder for “Brand Pakistan” at the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Made in Pakistan movement” in Karachi on Saturday.

President Alvi stressed the vital importance of honesty and trust in all commercial endeavours, both domestically and abroad. He lauded the track record of Pakistani products that had achieved international acclaim through the addition of value to their original forms, emphasising the potential for global promotion of ‘Made-in-Pakistan’ items.

President Alvi asked business leaders and the youth of Pakistan to take an active role in rectifying societal issues and advocating local products.

He called upon the Pakistani society to prioritise and prefer ‘Made-in-Pakistan’ products to foreign alternatives as a means of promoting domestic manufacturing and reducing the nation’s import bills.

Highlighting alarming statistics, the president drew attention to the mental stress faced by 24 per cent of the Pakistani population and the unfortunate reality that approximately 27 million children were out of school.

President Alvi underscored the significance of character and honesty, evoking the values exemplified by the Muslims and preached by Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

He emphasized that honesty and character must remain at the core of commercial activities, with morals and ethics guiding the conduct of business.

In a call to action, the president urged coordinated efforts to promote charity and philanthropy, advocating for a shift away from wealth accumulation.

He made it clear that Islam does not endorse the accumulation of wealth as a primary pursuit. He said that the rich should help the needy people.