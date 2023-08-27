PTI to stage bike rally today to voice support for Imran

Khurrum Sher Zaman, the president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Karachi, has announced a bike rally will be taken out to show solidarity with Imran Khan today (Sunday) at 5:30pm from Nursery, Sharea Faisal to the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Zaman has called on the citizens of Karachi to be united to stand in solidarity with the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in light of recent events surrounding his detention in the Attock jail. Concerns have been raised over the treatment he has received, with allegations of denial of fundamental rights and a lack of adherence to both jail regulations and constitutional provisions.

In response to these developments, a solidarity rally is being organized to demonstrate support for former prime minister Imran Khan and to highlight the importance of upholding justice, fairness, and the rule of law.

The event aims to draw attention to the alleged violation of Imran Khan’s fundamental rights and the purported failure to implement proper jail procedures and constitutional provisions in his case.

This rally is an opportunity for the people of Karachi to come together and voice their concerns about the treatment of Chairman Imran Khan during his detention. It seeks to raise awareness about the importance of ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are afforded their basic rights and are subject to a fair and transparent legal process.

The PTI’s Karachi president has said, “We believe that the principles of justice, fairness, and adherence to the rule of law are essential for a just society, and by standing together and advocating for the rights of Chairman Imran Khan, we are also standing up for the principles that uphold our democracy and the rights of every citizen.”

He has further said: “All citizens of Karachi are invited to participate in this solidarity rally and join their voices in demanding fairness, justice, and adherence to legal protocols. The event will provide a platform for people from all walks of life to express their concerns and call for a comprehensive review of the situation surrounding Imran Khan’s detention.”