CITY PULSE

Karwaan

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shahzad Zar, Annal Haque, Hasan Baqer, Luluwa Lokhandwala, Kaneez Fatima, Kashish, Nida Fatima Syed, Rahat Tasneem, Sana Irfan, Sadia Shahid and Shabbir Mohammed. Titled ‘Karwaan’, the show will run at the gallery until September 1. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Insaan Ko Baidaar To Ho Lainay Do

The National Academy of Performing Arts is holding a literary recitation from the work of Josh Malihabadi. Titled ‘Insaan Ko Baidaar To Ho Lainay Do’, the event will be held at 7:30pm on September 1 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.

In The Tiniest Stir

The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abid Aslam, Arslan Farooqi, Asif Ahmed, Irfan Channa, Hamza Bin Faisal, Marjan Baniasadi, Mirza Zeeshan, Onaiz Taji, Rahat Ali, SM Khayam and Syed Hussain. Titled ‘In The Tiniest Stir’, the show will run at the gallery until September 2. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.

Eclectic Mix 3.0

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aisha Gul, Ameema Saleem, Bazil Habib, Bilal Jabbar, Hamza Qazi, Jawwad Jan, Maryam Arslan, Ramsha Khan, Sameen Agha and Syeda Shiza Shahid. Titled ‘Eclectic Mix 3.0’, the show will run at the gallery from August 31 to September 7. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Self Motif

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by S Khurram Abbas, Talia Noor and Wajiha Batool. Titled ‘Self Motif’, the show will run at the gallery until September 5. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

In Between Spaces

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by young female artists from Karachi: Abeeha Hussain, Alizeh Baqai, Haya Faruqui and Rida Fatima Solangi. Titled ‘In Between Spaces’, the show will run at the gallery from August 29 to September 8. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Between Meaning and Making

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Rabeya Jalil. Titled ‘Between Meaning and Making’, the show will run at the gallery from August 29 to September 7. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.