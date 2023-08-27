Civil society, traders to decide on strike call today

A joint meeting representing the civil society, traders’ bodies, lawyers, minorities, clerics and other segments of the society decided on Saturday to call a strike against the recent “unbearable hike in electricity bills”.

The meeting was held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, with Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in chair

Engr Naeemur Rehman had invited all the segments of the society to devise a joint strategy against the skyrocketing inflation and particularly inflated electricity bills.

The huddle entrusted Rehman to take the final decision in connection with the date for the strike in the city.

The meeting also decided to hold a sit-in outside the Sindh Governor House, and protest demonstrations on Monday from 3pm to 6pm at all the markets across the city. Meanwhile, the JI will also hold protests at major points in the megalopolis.

The joint meeting warned the authorities against any faceoff between the K-Electric employees and people. It demanded of the government to defer electricity bills for the next 15 days and made it clear that the government and the KE would be responsible if any attempt was made to cut off the electricity supply in Karachi during the next 15 days.

The meeting also demanded of the government to cancel the licence of the K-Electric and withdraw the recent hikes in the electricity tariff and the bunch of taxes included in the electricity bills.

Following the meeting, Rehman. while briefing the media about the development, said the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry would have to play its due role in this regard.

On the occasion, he highlighted that the KE cuts off the power supply of a home if a bill is not paid on time. However, the KE is allowed to go escort free despite the fact that it was a defaulter of Rs662 billion to the national grid, Rs177 billion to the Sui Southern Gas Company and Rs50 billion to Karachiites under the head of claw back.

The JI leader said that the caretaker prime minister talks in a very intellectual tone but the matter of fact is that intellectual discussions are not enough to fill the plate of the poor.

Karachi JI Public Aid Committee Chairman Saifuddin Advocate, traders’ leaders Attique Mir, Sharjeel Goplani, Mahmood Hamid, Labour leader Khalid Khan, JUP leader Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Jamiat Ittehad Ulema’s Maulana Abdul Waheed, JI Minority Wing leader Younous Sohan Advocate among others expressed their views at the meeting.

A large number of representatives of various traders’ bodies and market associations also attended the meeting and expressed their trust in Hafiz Neemur Rehman.