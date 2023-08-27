Governor returns two bills without assent

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has returned two bills recently passed by the Sindh Assembly, which stands dissolved now, without giving his assent.

The Sindh Assembly, which will be formed as a result of the next general elections, will now reconsider these two bills.

The governor while exercising his powers conferred on him under Section 116(2)(b) of the Constitution of Pakistan, has returned ‘The Karachi Metropolitan University Bill 2023’, passed by the provincial assembly, for revising it.

He recorded the following observations about the bill. “As per Section 14(1) of the proposed bill, the Mayor or Administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation shall be the Pro-Chancellor of the University, who, according to clause 14(2) shall exercise all the powers and perform all the duties of the Chancellor, in his absence or any other cause incapacitating him to function. It is worth mentioning here that in other universities in the Province, the Pro-Chancellor exercises all the powers of the Chief Minister, in his absence or in case of these powers are delegated by the Chief Minister to the incumbent Pro-Chancellor.

“Furthermore, the powers of the proposed university to affiliate or disaffiliate colleges vide Section 6(vii) is also required to be revised and made in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.”

The governor also said that it would be prudent if the in-hand proposed legislation may be looked into for further conformity of the role of pro-chancellor with other universities of the province and also revisit Section 6(vii) of the proposed bill to make it in line with the HEC Pakistan’s referred guidelines.

“In view of the foregoing, I, therefore, return the said bill with the advice to place the above observations before the Provincial Assembly for reconsidering the proposed amendments,” the governor concluded.

Meanwhile, Tessori, while exercising his constitutional powers, also returned ‘The Sindh Social Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ for revision.

He recorded following observations about the bill: the amendment in the bill whereby any member to be nominated by chief minister Sindh as ‘vice-chairperson’ does not contain any qualification, experience and tenure for the post which is against the essence of the post.

“In the case of appointing the chief executive officer, reduction of experience from 20 years to 15 years in the eligibility criteria and changing the post of BPS-20 to BPS-19/20 would affect the performance of the CEO.

“Due to the above reasons, I return the said bill with the advice to place the above observations before the Provincial Assembly for reconsidering the proposed amendment.”