Raising awareness about mental health through music

In pursuance of their vision to initiate a countrywide awareness campaign for the promotion of youth mental health, young volunteers of Synapse, a mental health institution, organised a musical concert on Saturday.

Titled ‘Unplugged’, the show featured performances by young vocalists who sang famous Urdu and English songs as well as some original songs. Catering to the tastes of diverse age groups in the audience, the performers selected songs from a variety of genres, including vintage Pakistani film songs, ghazal, pop and rock.

Before the concert began, some youths belonging to the Youth Circle of Synapse shed light on their aims. They said mental health was still considered a taboo subject in the country, due to which the society was not by and large playing its due role for helping people suffering from mental illnesses.

Regarding the prevalence of mental issues among the Pakistani children, the volunteers said there were around 66 million children and youngsters in Pakistan and it had been estimated that 13 million of them were living with some or other mental health issue.

It was said that when people talked about mental ailments, they often only considered severe diseases and ignored problems like anxiety or depression, which many young people had to deal with.

The speakers said that dealing with mental health issues was not just an individual’s struggle but also a societal responsibility.

The youths also praised mental health expert Dr Ayesha Mian for her involvement in their programme. They said they had chosen music to spread awareness about mental health because music was universal and understood by all.

The concert started with a cover of Sohni Dharti on the guitar that ended effortlessly in the national anthem’s tune.

It was followed by English and Urdu songs in various genres. The amateur youth singers had rehearsed very well with professional musicians and they sang with confidence.

A song from old Pakistani films, Gaari Ko Chalana Babu Zara Halke Halke, was selected as its lyrics called for not hurrying with things in life. It was well-received.

Another performance that was well-received was that of iconic ghazal sang by Farida Khanum, Woh Ishq Jo Hum Se Rooth Gaya. The ghazal sounded different because of the Western orchestra but the singer conveyed its pathos well.

Then there were Atif Aslam’s Hona Thaa Pyaar and Strings’s Dekho Aise Parbat Se Badal Uray, which were well-received. Among the English songs, the performance of Bryan Adams’s Summer of ’69 was particularly praised by the audience.