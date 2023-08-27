For the last two months I have received electricity bills of Rs48000, which is far higher than my actual monthly consumption. Until the past few months, I used to receive an electricity bill of around Rs20000 but my current electric bills have somehow more than doubled. I know that I am not the only one facing this issue. The government must take note of this increase in electricity bills and address this problem.
Lareb Noor
Karachi
