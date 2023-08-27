Towers of trash

The streets of Karachi are marred by heaps of waste, posing serious problems for residents. The garbage on the streets is making our city look bad, and it’s not good for our health either. The piles of trash attract vermin and lead to the spread of disease. When it rains, the garbage blocks the drains and causes floods. The plastic and other materials in the garbage end up in the ocean and damage natural ecosystems.
We need to improve our waste management systems and teach the people how to dispose of their garbage properly. We must also use new ideas and technology to help solve the garbage problem.
Alishba Mujeeb
Karachi
