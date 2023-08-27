India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft making a soft landing close to the south pole of the moon is a momentous event for which India deserves heartfelt felicitations and compliments. As a citizen of a neighbouring country, I am happy and proud of India’s achievement and would like to join the Indian people in their moment of joy and celebration. I hope that we can begin to look beyond our differences and use this historic event as a platform not just for building better neighbourly relations but also for rising above the self-imposed narratives that have weighed us down for 76 years.

Pakistan can learn much from its neighbour. A space programme is a powerful engine for igniting interest in science, research, industrial growth, and technology startups. It can inspire and reorient our youth from petty local politics to larger ideas. We are a wonderfully talented nation. If we get rid of the government waste and corruption holding us back we too can make great strides.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi