Gandhara matters

This letter refers to the article ‘Gandhara corridor’ (August 25, 2023) by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. I could not agree more with the writer’s suggestion to establish a Gandhara corridor. Apart from the economic benefits, which I consider peripheral, the fundamental aim and idea is to embrace and harness our vast religio-cultural diversity and be proud of it. This initiative should have come a long time ago, however, it is not too late. It is quite unfortunate that we, as a country, have never owned or felt any great pride in being such a vast hub of religious, cultural, linguistic and geographic diversity.

Countries like India and Egypt have embraced their ancient past and reaped the economic benefits. There are also concerning reports of many of the historic Gandhara monuments being threatened by encroachment. If serious attention is not paid to this matter, Pakistan will soon be deprived of one of the world’s most valuable and unique historical treasures.

Tariq Mehmood

Gujrat