Sunday August 27, 2023
August 27, 2023

Our leaders’ muted response to India’s successful moon landing is noteworthy. They could have manifested magnanimity and high-mindedness by warmly congratulating India on a successful space quest.

There are many historical incidents wherein Muslim rulers acted graciously even against their enemies. Political matters aside, both the neighbours should make an effort to complement each other on any positive achievements.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad