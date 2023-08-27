Our leaders’ muted response to India’s successful moon landing is noteworthy. They could have manifested magnanimity and high-mindedness by warmly congratulating India on a successful space quest.
There are many historical incidents wherein Muslim rulers acted graciously even against their enemies. Political matters aside, both the neighbours should make an effort to complement each other on any positive achievements.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
